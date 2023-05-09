Jofra Archer has appeared for England seven times this year

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned home early from the Indian Premier League, just five weeks before the first Ashes Test begins.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with a long-term elbow injury and has made just five appearances for Mumbai Indians this year, taking two wickets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Archer would undergo a "period of rest and rehabilitation".

The first Test against Australia takes place from 16-20 June at Edgbaston.

Archer had minor surgery external-link on his right elbow earlier in April after missing four IPL matches.

It was Archer's fifth surgery on the area in the past two years, having first struggled with the problem during England's tour of India in 2021.

He did not play for England for 22 months before a return to white-ball action in February 2023, taking six wickets in England's ODI victory against South Africa.

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging," an ECB statement read.

"Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery."

Archer will be replaced at Mumbai Indians by England team-mate Chris Jordan and will work with Sussex and the ECB medical department on his rehabilitation.

Analysis - 'Huge concern for Archer'

BBC Sport chief cricket writer Stephan Shemilt

England managing director Rob Key said only last week he hoped Archer would be available to play against Ireland on 1 June, but any talk of a return to Test cricket this summer always felt far from guaranteed.

Archer has not played a first-class match for two years. When and, more importantly, if Archer is ever in a position to play Test cricket again, England will have to be absolutely certain his body can stand up to the rigours of a five-day match.

After multiple surgeries on his elbow, the fact that Archer cannot get through a four-over spell in a T20 match without feeling discomfort is a huge concern.

This news comes as pace bowler Olly Stone faces a scan on a hamstring injury, while Mark Wood has previously stated he does not think he could play more than three Ashes Tests. England may once again have to revert to the fast-medium (and high quality) trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

Above all, thoughts are with Archer, who has gone through so much in his battle to get fit. The arrival of the Australians invokes memories of his electrifying Lord's duel with Steve Smith, who was left concussed by a terrifying Archer bouncer.

At that point, Archer had the world at his feet. The hope is that he can return to the top level fit enough to display his rare talent.