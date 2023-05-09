Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ebony Rainford-Brent retired from playing in 2013

England World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent has been appointed to the England and Wales Cricket Board as a non-executive director.

Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to play for England, won the ICC World T20 and 50-over World Cup in 2009.

She founded the African-Caribbean Engagement Programme in 2019 which creates opportunities for young cricketers from black communities.

"Ebony is a trailblazer," said ECB chair Richard Thompson.

In 2014, she was appointed as the first director of women's cricket at Surrey County Cricket Club, where she spent her entire playing career.

Rainford-Brent, 39, received an MBE for services to cricket and charity in 2021, when she praised the progression of women's sport but called for more to be done to "close the gender pay gap" and for increased investment.