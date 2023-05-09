Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dr Jane Powell's legacy as an England and Yorkshire player, and international head coach, has been marked

Yorkshire's first female president Dr Jane Powell hopes her appointment can inspire other women to consider such roles in the future.

Powell's profile as an ex-England and Yorkshire captain, and national team coach led to her being nominated for the role, and voted in by members.

The Sheffield-born former teacher replaced Geoff Cope in April.

"I'm still shocked, after 160 years of male presidents I wasn't expecting it," Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

"But I think it's about time we pushed the ceiling. I'm hoping that 'if you can see it, you can be it'.

"Hopefully there are a lot of young girls or even older girls who are aspiring to take over as president of Yorkshire at some stage in the future."

Dr Powell, who played both county and international cricket along with twin sister Jill during their career, was a championship winner with Yorkshire during her playing days.

Since retiring she has served as a head coach, as disability performance manager with the England & Wales Cricket Board, and she was also granted life membership by the Marylebone Cricket Club.

While her call came out of the blue, she is confident she has the pedigree required to take on the role.

"I was given the opportunity," Powell said, explaining the way she was brought into the reckoning.

"I've had a long background in cricket, I captained way back in the 1980s, and then I coached England in the 2000s, and so to be given this recognition was something that made me think: 'Yes I do have a background that is worthy of this position'.

"I was honoured to take it, and I was offered the nomination by Tanni Grey Thompson, it was lovely to be put forward and fortunately the members voted it in."