County Championship: Leicestershire v Sussex day one abandoned due to wet outfield
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one)
|Leicestershire: Yet to bat
|Sussex: Yet to bat
|No play Thursday due to a wet outfield
|Match scorecard
Day one of Leicestershire's County Championship Division Two match against Sussex at Grace Road fell foul of a wet outfield.
The abandonment came just after 16:30 BST after intermittent showers fell on a saturated outfield following heavy rain on Wednesday.
The game is the second of Australia batter Steve Smith's three-match stint at Sussex, ahead of his country's World Test Championship final against India at the Oval on 7 June and the Ashes versus England, which starts at Edgbaston on 16 June.
Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.
Comments
Join the conversation