David Willey was in the England squad that won the T20 World Cup last November

Northamptonshire have named England all-rounder David Willey as captain for this season's T20 Blast.

Willey, now 33, took a hat-trick in the final when the Steelbacks lifted the trophy for the first time in 2013.

He later moved to Yorkshire but rejoined Northants for this season, and is returning earlier than expected from the Indian Premier League.

"As a club we need to maximise all of his expertise," said Northants head coach John Sadler.

"He's played in all the tournaments around the world, he's playing international cricket, he's played with the best players and coaches and now he's bringing that into our dressing room."

Willey, who made 83 T20 appearances in his first spell with the club, replaces Josh Cobb as skipper.

"Josh has led the side well in recent years, he's got a good cricket brain and is tactically astute," said Sadler.

Northants also won the Blast title in 2016 but last season finished seventh in their group, winning only six of their 14 matches.

They will start this summer's competition with a home game against Worcestershire Rapids on 24 May.

"With my experience and what I've done over the last seven years, hopefully I can add value to everyone in the dressing room and the club as a whole," said Willey.

"I'm keen to give something back to a club and community that's given me so much over the years."