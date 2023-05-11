Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes will captain England's men's team and Heather Knight the England women's side

It promises to be a huge summer of cricket with not one but two Ashes series.

Ben Stokes' England kick things off as they attempt to win back the urn for the first time since 2015 before Heather Knight's side bid to end Australia's period of dominance in the women's game.

Here's how to follow the series across the BBC.

When does the Ashes start?

The men's Ashes begins with the first Test on Friday, 16 June. The women's series starts the following week on Thursday, 22 June.

Men's fixtures:

16 June: First Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:00 BST

28 June: Second Test, Lord's, London, 11:00 BST

6 July: Third Test, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds, 11:00 BST

19 July: Fourth Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:00 BST

27 July: Fifth Test, The Kia Oval, London, 11:00 BST

Women's fixtures:

22 June: Five-day Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BST

1 July: First T20, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 18:35 BST

5 July: Second T20, The Kia Oval, London, 18:00 BST

8 July: Third T20, Lord's, London, 18:35 BST

12 July: First one-day international, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 13:00 BST

16 July: Second one-day international, Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 BST

18 July: Third one-day international, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 13:00 BST

BBC coverage

There will be live commentary of every ball of both series from Test Match Special across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

Today at the Test will provide highlights of every day's play on BBC TV and iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website and app will also have in-play clips, highlights, reports and analysis as well as the latest Ashes news and live text commentaries.

There will be a new episode of the Test Match Special podcast every day throughout the summer while the Tailenders and No Balls podcasts will also provide their unique take on the action.

What is the Ashes?

The Ashes is cricket's most historic rivalry, contested when England play Australia.

The two men's sides have played each other since 1877 and compete over five Test matches, each lasting five days.

The women's series is a multi-format contest made up of one five-day Test, three T20s and three 50-over matches.

The term 'the Ashes' was born in 1882 when Australia beat England on English soil for the first time and the Sporting Times newspaper ran a mock obituary declaring English cricket had "died".

"The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia," the newspaper said.

Legend has it on the next tour, England captain Ivo Bligh was presented with an urn containing the ashes of some burnt bails, which has since become the trophy the two teams compete for.