Claire Nicholas (L) of Welsh Fire celebrates a wicket during last season's The Hundred

Welsh Fire have retained Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas and Sarah Bryce for the 2023 The Hundred in the first of the open market signings.

All-rounder Griffiths and off-spinner Nicholas, both from Swansea, and Scottish wicketkeeper Bryce will aim to boost Tammy Beaumont's team after finishing bottom last season.

"I'm so happy to be back at Welsh Fire," Bryce said.

"It was really exciting to watch The Draft and see our squad taking shape."

Across the eight teams, 26 signings have been announced with six stars of England Women's Under-19 World Cup team among the list.

WPL break-out star Tara Norris joins London Spirit, while Scottish leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood and Australian all-rounder Erin Burns will play for Birmingham Phoenix.

Through the retention window and The Hundred Draft that was held in March, each team signed eight players, leaving seven slots to fill in the open market stage.

The final 30 signings in the women's competition, including the last four Welsh Fire signings, will be confirmed alongside The Vitality Wildcard picks in the men's competition, due to be announced 6-7 July.

Welsh Fire will host Manchester Originals in their first game of the competition on Wednesday, 2 August in a double-header at Sophia Gardens that sees the men's side take on the same opponents later in the day in Cardiff.

A men's and women's double-header at Trent Bridge the previous day between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave kicks off the third year of The Hundred.

Open market signings:

Welsh Fire: Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce.

Birmingham Phoenix: Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis.

London Spirit: Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland.

Manchester Originals: Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris.

Northern Superchargers: Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin.

Oval Invincibles: Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli.

Southern Brave: Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory.

Trent Rockets: Josie Groves, Emma Jones, Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse.