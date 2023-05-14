Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Anderson took 2-16 in his 14 overs on day one before getting injured

A groin injury picked up by England pace bowler James Anderson is not "too serious", says Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple.

Anderson, 40, left the field on day one of Lancashire's match against Somerset on Thursday and took no further part as the game ended in a draw on Sunday.

"It just seems like a tweaked groin," Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I don't think it's anything too serious. We should be positive about his recovery."

Chapple added that any potential scan for Anderson was a matter for England, who have not commented on the injury.

England will soon name a squad for the Test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on 1 June. The five-Test Ashes series starts on 16 June.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has been hit by injuries in each of the past two home Ashes series.

He bowled only four overs before suffering a calf problem in the first Test of the 2019 series, which was drawn 2-2.

In 2015, he suffered a side strain in the third Test as England went on to win 3-2.

Any long-term problem for Anderson would add to a growing injury list in England's fast-bowling department.

Captain Ben Stokes has previously spoken of his desire to have eight fast bowlers available for each Ashes Test, but in recent weeks injuries have hit Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Brydon Carse.

Archer returned home from the Indian Premier League with a recurrence of his long-term elbow problem, Stone suffered a hamstring injury playing for Nottinghamshire and the uncapped Carse has picked up a side injury playing for Durham.

In addition, Jamie Overton is only in the early stages of his comeback from a stress fracture of his back.

Still, of that quartet, only Overton has featured for England in their run of 10 wins out of 12 under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

First-choice pair Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad sat out the latest round of County Championship matches for Sussex and Nottinghamshire respectively, while Mark Wood is missing the latter stages of the IPL to be at the birth of his second child.

Back-up could come from the likes of Matthew Potts, who has been in fine form for Durham, and Saqib Mahmood after his recovery from a long-term back injury.

England could also call on the experience of Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, all-rounders who have good records in home Tests.