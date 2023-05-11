Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles won the The Hundred men's and women's competition in 2022 respectively

Teams in The Hundred women's competition have signed 26 players in the first round of the open market.

The final 30 players will be revealed in July, alongside the wildcard picks in the men's competition.

Australia's Erin Burns is among the signings, completing Birmingham Phoenix's overseas allocation.

Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris and Niamh Holland will play for London Spirit, who have one slot remaining for their overseas player.

Several high-profile players from Australia's T20 World Cup-winning side did not enter the draft because of the packed schedule, including captain Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland.

The third edition of The Hundred begins with a double-header between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave on 1 August, with the finals in both competitions taking place on 27 August.

New signings

Birmingham Phoenix: Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis

London Spirit: Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland

Manchester Originals: Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris

Northern Superchargers: Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin

Oval Invincibles: Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli

Southern Brave: Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory

Trent Rockets: Josie Groves, Emma Jones, Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse

Welsh Fire: Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce