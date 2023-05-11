Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson added 121 for the second wicket to lead Rasjathan Royals to a comfortable victory

Indian Premier League, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders 149-8 (20 overs): Venkatesh 57 (42); Chahal 4-25 Rajasthan Royals 151-1 (13.1 overs): Jaiswal 98* (47), Samson 48* (29) Rajasthan Royals won by nine wickets Scorecard. Table

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League history as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Jaiswal, 21, reached a majestic 50 from 13 balls - one ball faster than Pat Cummins and KL Rahul's previous record.

He finished unbeaten on 98 from 47 balls as Rajasthan reached their target of 150 with 41 balls to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal earlier became the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker, taking 4-25 as Kolkata posted 149-8.

England's Jason Roy made just 10 in Kolkata's innings, while Jos Buttler was Rajasthan's only wicket to fall - run out for a duck in the second over of Rajasthan's chase.

Meanwhile, Joe Root's wait for an IPL innings continues.

Root, playing just his second match of the competition, bowled two wicketless overs in Kolkata's innings but had to settle for watching from the dugout as Jaiswal produced a brutal onslaught on Kolkata's bowlers and silenced a previously lively Eden Gardens crowd.

Fastest IPL half-centuries Batter Balls faced Date Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 11 May 2023 KL Rahul 14 8 April 2018 Pat Cummins 14 6 April 2022 Yusuf Pathan 15 24 May 2014 Sunil Narine 15 7 May 2017 Nicholas Pooran 15 10 April 2023

Jaiswal, uncapped by India, took 26 runs from the first over, and remained unfazed even after running out Buttler.

As Rajasthan cruised to 78-1 after the six-over powerplay, Jaiswal had scored 62 of them.

The left-hander combined effortless power with innovation, using his feet to attack the spinners and manipulating the field, hitting 12 fours and five sixes.

His 13-ball effort is the second-fastest T20 half-century in history - one ball slower than Yuvraj Singh against England on 19 September, 2009.

He was well-supported by Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson, who finished unbeaten on 49 from 29 balls.

The pair added a partnership of 121 from just 69 balls as all seven of Kolkata's bowlers were punished, unable to take a wicket between them.

Jaiswal remains second in the tournament's run-scoring charts with 564 runs in 12 innings, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis with 576.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for Kolkata with 57 from 42 balls but the batters struggled for momentum as they were tied down by leg-spinner Chahal and seamer Trent Boult, who took 2-15.

The win boosts Rajasthan's qualification chances, as they had previously lost five games from six, but leaves Kolkata relying on other results going their way.

'The pressure is never off' - reaction

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana: "Jaiswal's innings was praiseworthy. I thought 180 was par, but we made a lot of mistakes with the bat.

"I bowled first because I thought I could gamble as a part-timer and get the in-form Jaiswal out but it was his day."

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson: "I didn't have to do anything, just rotate strike and watch!

"It's time to give Chahal the legend tag, and we are very grateful to have him.

"But the pressure is never off, each and every game is important."

Player of the match Yashasvi Jaiswal: "I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. It is a nice feeling that we have won.

"The shot which I won the game with is what's most pleasing because I'm learning to play until the end and win it for the team. That's more important."