Sussex batter Tom Alsop celebrates his century on day two against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Sussex 319-4: Alsop 118*, Pujara 77, Coles 59*; Mulder 3-52 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Tom Alsop's unbeaten century helped Sussex into a strong position despite Steve Smith falling cheaply as their rain-affected County Championship clash at Leicestershire finally got under way.

Australia star Smith, who made a low-key 30 on his Sussex debut at Worcester last week, was back in the pavilion having scored just three off 14 balls before being trapped lbw by South African seamer Wiaan Mulder.

Smith, halfway through a three-match sojourn with the Division Two side, had spent Thursday ensconced in the dressing room as Leicestershire's ground staff tried in vain to make a saturated outfield fit for play.

However, despite his failure, Sussex still enjoyed a good second day as they made 319-4 after being sent into bat, with Alsop (118*), Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and James Coles (59*) leading the way.

On a cold day in which batting conditions were generally tough, Leicestershire initially struggled to contain Sussex openers Ali Orr and Tom Clark but first change Mulder struck twice in his opening spell to reduce the visitors to 53-2.

The all-rounder, presented with his county cap during the course of the playless opening day, found the inside edge of Clark's bat in his second over and followed up by trapping Orr lbw with one that struck him at shin height.

But Sussex captain Pujara drew on his deep reserve of experience to frustrate the Leicestershire bowlers, never losing his patience while the going was tough.

Those qualities rubbed off on Alsop, who made 150 and 60 not out when the sides met at Hove last season and shone again here as he reached his half-century from 126 balls

Pujara dealt largely in boundaries, 11 of them in his first 50, as he continued his stunning form for Sussex, the India Test batter having passed fifty eight times previously for the county and never failing to make 100.

It appeared this innings would follow a similar pattern but, having moved to 77, he was caught by wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb via his pad off the bowling of Tom Scriven.

Pujara's departure ushered in Smith, but any expectation that the prolific Australian could trump his likely opponent in next month's World Test Championship final soon evaporated.

Smith looked twitchy from the start, surviving a confident appeal for leg before by the eager Scriven from his second ball faced as he offered no shot.

It appeared only height could have saved him. There was no such doubt three overs later though, when Smith shuffled into a ball from Mulder that came back in a little and would certainly have hit the stumps.

Sussex were well placed on 208-4 at tea, but Smith walked off to a sense of anti-climax.

The final session, which would have lasted a marathon 39 overs had bad light not curtailed play 13 overs before the scheduled close, had Alsop complete a 212-ball century when he cut the occasional spin of Sol Budinger for his 14th four before 19-year-old all-rounder Coles reached his fourth first-class fifty from 69 balls.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.