Brett Hutton was the star man on day two against his old club

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Northamptonshire 158: Vasconcelos 62; Hutton 5-37 Nottinghamshire 157-4: Clarke 41*; Taylor 2-29 Northamptonshire 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton took his third five-wicket haul of the season to compound former county Northamptonshire's ongoing batting woes on the second day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Hutton found plenty of movement under floodlights, cloudy skies and light rain to entice the batters into playing at balls outside off-stump and precipitate a Northamptonshire collapse from 113-2 to 158 all out.

The Steelbacks lost seven wickets for 17 runs inside 12 overs before lunch, four batters falling without scoring, as Hutton finished with figures of 5-37.

When Nottinghamshire batted, a typically aggressive Ben Duckett (39) looked a different class despite the bowler-friendly conditions, taking seven boundaries off his old county to help his current employers race to 50 off nine overs.

Tom Taylor's introduction into the attack threatened to cause an upset when the all-rounder removed both Duckett and Haseeb Hameed in his first over.

However, any hopes of making short work of the visitors were dashed thanks to a fluent fourth-wicket stand of 68 between Joe Clarke (41 not out) and Matthew Montgomery (34) as Nottinghamshire closed on 157-4.

Earlier, Northamptonshire opener Ricardo Vasconcelos again impressed with 62, registering his second successive half-century of the season and sharing a third wicket partnership worth 77 with Saif Zaib (35).

After the clatter of wickets, a spirited last-wicket partnership of 28 - the second highest of the innings - between Gareth Berg (23) and Jack White took the hosts past 150.

Northamptonshire had resumed on 86-2 after heavy rain restricted the opening day's play to a single session.

Despite Vasconcelos surviving two dropped catches on day one, he and Zaib looked solid early on.

Vasconcelos reached his half-century with a clip off his legs which reached the boundary thanks to a miss field in the deep and survived another dropped catch when he was put down at short cover on 57.

But while Vansconcelos enjoyed his luck, there was a procession of wickets at the other end against a disciplined Nottinghamshire seam attack.

Zaib was the first to go, nicking Lyndon James to Duckett, the first of three slip catches for the England opener.

Four balls later Hutton claimed his first scalp when he had Rob Keogh caught behind off the outside edge for a duck.

Steven Mullaney then got into the action, finding some late shape to trap James Sales lbw.

Hutton found some more away movement to tempt Harry Gouldstone into prodding at one outside off-stump and then saw off Taylor, also without scoring.

Vasconcelos' near four-hour vigil finally came to an end after 179 balls when he too steered Hutton into the slips.

Then, just before rain forced an early lunch, Jordan Buckingham was trapped lbw by Dane Paterson without scoring.

Berg and White played positively after a lunch interval extended by the weather before Berg was bowled to give Hutton his fifth wicket.

When Nottinghamshire batted, Duckett was severe on anything loose and he and Hameed put 58 for the first wicket.

Duckett had a let-off on 27 when he nicked Jack White at catchable height between keeper and first slip but he was trapped lbw by Taylor with making Northamptonshire pay too dearly.

Hameed's downfall came four balls later when Vasconcelos took a good low catch to give Taylor two wickets in his opening over.

Jordan Buckingham send Ben Slater back cheaply but Montgomery (34) and Clarke rallied as Nottinghamshire closed just one run behind with six wickets still in hand.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.