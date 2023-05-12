Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Tector hit seven fours and 10 sixes in making his highest one-day international score

Second one-day international, Chelmsford Ireland 319-6 (45 overs): H Tector 140 (113), Dockrell 74* (47) Bangladesh 320-7 (44.3 overs): Shanto 117 (93), Hridoy 68 (58) Bangladesh won by three wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh beat Ireland by three wickets in a dramatic second one-day international at Chelmsford to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Set 320 to win a match reduced to 45 overs a side by rain, Bangladesh triumphed with three balls to spare thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's 36 not out.

Najmul Hossain Shanto made 117 and Towhid Hridoy 68 to set up their chase.

Harry Tector hit 140 off 113 balls and George Dockrell an unbeaten 74 off 47 in Ireland's 319-6.

The final match of the series takes place at the same venue on Sunday.

Ireland, who needed to win the series 3-0 to retain hope of automatic World Cup qualification, will compete in a 10-team qualifying tournament in in Zimbabwe starting next month.

