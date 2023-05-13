Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jamie McIlroy of Glamorgan celebrates bowling Worcestershire all-rounder Matthew Waite

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Worcestershire 109: Harris 4-18, Neser 4-40 & 227 Waite 45; Van der Gugten 5-48, McIlroy 3-36 Glamorgan 258: Neser 86; Finch 5-74, Leach 3-55 & 82-0 Byrom 51*, Lloyd 30* Glamorgan (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Glamorgan raced to their first win of the season inside two and a half days as they beat Worcestershire by 10 wickets.

Timm van der Gugten (5-48) picked up his third five-wicket haul of the season.

Worcestershire added 32 runs for the loss of their last three wickets on the third day.

Glamorgan openers David Lloyd and Eddie Byrom polished off the target of 79 in 20 overs.

The Welsh side dominated most of the match as their Australia all-rounder Michael Neser proved a key figure, with early wickets and the game's top score of 86.

Worcestershire never recovered from collapsing to 34-6 on the opening morning as Glamorgan claimed smart slip catches on a slow pitch which rarely allowed the batters to feel on top.

Any remaining hopes of the Pears mounting a challenge disappeared quickly on Saturday when top scorer Matthew Waite played on to the first ball he received from Jamie McIlroy (3-36).

Josh Tongue (5) slashed Van der Gugten to point to complete the Dutch international's five-for.

Joe Leach then opened his shoulders to hit McIlroy for the first six of the match over the short grandstand boundary, but was bowled by James Harris for 24 to end the innings.

Leach seemed convinced he had trapped David Lloyd lbw as he conceded just five runs in a tight six-over spell which took the game into the afternoon.

Byrom and Lloyd went on the attack after lunch to finish the game at a gallop, with Byrom hitting Brett D'Oliveira for successive fours to reach his 50 and seal the win.

Glamorgan next face Sussex away on Thursday, 18 May, when Marnus Labuschagne and Neser will face Australia colleague Steve Smith.

Worcestershire, who have one win, two defeats and two draws so far this season, host Leicestershire on the same day.