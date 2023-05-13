Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Fisher has now taken 11 wickets for Yorkshire this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day three) Yorkshire 254 & 218: Hill 51, Malan 44; Raine 4-36, Potts 4-61 Durham 227 & 213-8: Jones 56, Lees 38, Raine 32*; Fisher 4-56, Thompson 3-40 Durham (3 pts) need 33 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts)with 2 wickets standing Match scorecard

Yorkshire and Durham face a thrilling final-day shootout to decide their County Championship clash at the Riverside.

Defending a target of 246, Matthew Fisher claimed four wickets to turn the game in the favour of the visitors after Durham threatened to inch their way towards victory courtesy of 56 from Michael Jones.

Fisher produced a brilliant spell in the evening session supported by Jordan Thompson with three strikes of his own to put the White Rose on course.

But, after taking four wickets apiece with the ball to bowl out Yorkshire for 218 earlier in the day, Matthew Potts and Ben Raine produced a brilliant stand for the ninth wicket to bring Durham back into the match.

The home side require 33 runs to win with two wickets remaining, although one of those belongs to the ailing Brydon Carse, who missed the entirety of day three due to injury.

Yorkshire strengthened their position in the opening 50 minutes of play as Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow took their partnership towards the 100-run mark.

But Ollie Robinson produced two moments of magic behind the stumps with two brilliant catches to dismiss the England internationals, diving low to his left to remove Malan for 44 and then to his right to end Bairstow's stay on 36.

George Hill continued to be a thorn in the side of Durham in the contest after his four-wicket burst. The 22-year-old played with fluency in the middle to build the Yorkshire lead over 200.

Hill became the first half-centurion of the game by dispatching Potts for successive boundaries.

But Bas de Leede produced a gem of a delivery to remove Matthew Revis before Potts blew the game open by removing Dom Bess and Hill in back-to-back deliveries before lunch.

Fisher survived the hat-trick ball, but Potts and Raine ended the Yorkshire innings as Thompson and Mickey Edwards were the last two wickets to fall.

Alex Lees got the Durham chase off to a rapid start, taking 20 off Fisher's first two overs.

The left-hander bludgeoned his way to 38 before Fisher had his revenge to get the breakthrough for the visitors. Thompson then removed Scott Borthwick, who clipped straight to Bess at mid-wicket.

Jones set his stall out as the Durham anchor and defied the Yorkshire attack with a stoic knock through the evening. The opener was composed and worked his way to a deserved half-century from 132 balls.

But the visitors roared back into the contest courtesy of a devastating spell from Fisher from the Lumley End as Robinson offered a loose shot that Lyth pocketed at first slip before he prised out Jones for 54 with the aid of a generous lbw decision.

De Leede continued the Durham procession as Fisher notched his fourth to leave the hosts reeling.

Thompson relieved Fisher, but the relentless nature of the Yorkshire drive for victory continued as he dismissed Graham Clark and Patel in successive balls.

Raine and Potts held firm in the dying stages of the day to edge Durham closer to the winning mark, leaving a tantalising final day in prospect.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.