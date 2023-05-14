Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kasey Aldridge (left) celebrates his hundred with fellow centurion James Rew

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Somerset 361: Rew 105 & 398-5 dec: Rew 118*, Aldridge 101* Lancashire: 326: Mitchell 105, Balderson 71; Overton 4-52, Henry 4-73 Lancashire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (10 pts) Match scorecard

James Rew and Kasey Aldridge both made centuries as Somerset played out a draw with Lancashire in a final-day stalemate in Manchester.

Somerset batted through the entire day, extending their second innings to 398-5 before hands were shaken.

Lancashire were without injured England paceman James Anderson for a third straight day.

After sending down 14 overs to take 2-16 on the first day, England's leading wicket-taker took no further part in the game - and Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple says it appears to be a groin injury.

It was 40-year-old Anderson's last game for Lancashire before the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on 1 June, followed by the start of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Asked whether Anderson needs a scan, Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire: "That is for England to sort out. It just looks like a tweaked groin to me.

"He bowled really well first innings but he has just irritated a groin. I don't think it's anything too serious.

"We should be positive about his recovery but he's done it badly enough not to take any further part in the game."

Rew, this season's leading run-scorer in the Championship, added to his burgeoning reputation in making an unbeaten 118, his second century of the match, and the 19-year-old's third of the season.

He shared an unbroken 192-run stand with Aldridge, whose maiden first-class century on 101 finally brought the game to an end.

Starting on 114-3, Somerset lost Tom Kohler-Cadmore when he played inside a Will Williams delivery that knocked back his off stump.

Tom Lammonby then went for a season's best 78 before he was stumped trying to launch Tom Hartley towards the new hotel being constructed at mid-wicket.

But, with the lead now beyond 300 and no declaration forthcoming, it was then just a question of when Rew and Aldridge both made it to three figures.

With this year's T20 Blast set to begin next weekend, Lancashire are not in County Championship action for a month until they host Hampshire at Southport on 11 June.

Somerset, also still winless after five matches, have one more four-day game before the T20 start - at Lord's against Middlesex, beginning on Thursday.