West Indies in Australia 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite and Australia's Steve Smith

January

17-21 1st Test, Adelaide (23:30 GMT, 16-20 Jan)

25-29 2nd Test, Brisbane (d/n) (04:00 GMT)

February

2 1st ODI, Melbourne (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

4 2nd ODI, Sydney (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

6 3rd ODI, Canberra (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

9 1st Twenty20 international, Hobart (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

11 2nd Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

13 3rd Twenty20 international, Perth (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

