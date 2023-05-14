Close menu

Ashes 2023: England vs Australia - warm up with our daily picture quizzes

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Why not warm up for this summer's two Ashes series by having a go at our daily picture quiz.

Every published quiz is here, in one page.

Grab a brew and ready, set, go...

Former England captain - who am I?

Former Australia captain - who am I?

Ex-Australia seam bowler - who am I?

Former England Test captain - who am I?

England's current number three - who am I?

England fast bowler

England fast bowler and Tailender - who am I?

England Test captain - who am I?

Former England fast bowler - who am I?

England captain - who am I?

Former Australia captain - who am I?

Australian leg-spinner - who am I?

Former Australia batter - who am I?

