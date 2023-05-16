Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zaman Khan has enjoyed T20 success in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Derbyshire have signed Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan for this summer's T20 Blast competition.

The 21-year-old has played 49 T20 games, taking 59 wickets at an average of 23.35 with best figures of 4-16.

He has won the Pakistan Super League twice with Lahore Qalanders and the Lanka Premier League with Jaffna Kings.

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur described Khan as "one of the brightest young fast bowlers in Pakistan."

"He brings experience of T20 success around the world into our dressing room, which will help us to reach our own goals," Arthur added.

Derbyshire Falcons begin their T20 Blast campaign on Saturday with a home game against 2022 runners-up Lancashire Lightning.

"Playing in England is something I've wanted to experience and to do it working with Mickey Arthur at Derbyshire is a dream scenario," Khan said.

"Derbyshire have been impressive in T20 cricket over the last few years, so I'm looking forward to playing with this squad and seeing if we can challenge again this summer."