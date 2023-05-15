Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Jofra Archer ruled out for summer as England recall Jonny Bairstow

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments145

Jofra Archer in action
Jofra Archer had returned to play for England's white-ball teams earlier this year
England v Ireland (Only Test)
Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app and daily highlights on Today at the Test on BBC Two.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the summer but Jonny Bairstow has returned to the England Test squad as wicketkeeper in place of Ben Foakes.

Bairstow, who has not played for England since breaking his leg in August, will take the gloves against Ireland on 1 June.

Fast bowler Archer has a recurrence of the stress fracture in his right elbow.

James Anderson is named in the 15-man squad despite suffering a groin injury whilst playing for Lancashire.

The four-day Test against the Irish at Lord's is England's final preparation for the Ashes series against Australia, which begins on 16 June.

Short presentational grey line

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Short presentational grey line

Anderson is joined by Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Matthew Potts in the fast-bowling department, while Mark Wood provides a high-pace option after missing the 1-1 draw in New Zealand.

There is also a recall for Chris Woakes, who last played a Test in March of last year and is yet to feature since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Batter Ollie Pope has officially been confirmed as Stokes' vice-captain after leading England in warm-up matches over the winter. His elevation is significant, given Stokes' recent trouble with a long-standing knee complaint.

Jonny Bairstow playing for Yorkshire
Jonny Bairstow has played in Yorkshire's last two County Championship matches

Surrey's Foakes, 30, can consider himself unfortunate. Regularly labelled by Stokes as "the best wicketkeeper in the world", he has been a regular for England in their run of 10 wins from their past 12 matches.

However, after Bairstow suffered his freak injury slipping on a golf course, his replacement Harry Brook enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career, with four hundreds in six matches.

That left England with a dilemma of how to accommodate the returning Bairstow, who himself smashed six centuries in 2022 before suffering the injury.

Any suggesting of re-jigging the batter order was always unlikely - some even advocated Stokes as opener - leaving a straight choice between Bairstow and Foakes.

Bairstow, 33, has kept in 49 of his 89 Tests and will take his place behind the stumps for the first time since September 2021.

"It was a seriously tough decision to leave Ben Foakes out of the squad. He has been excellent for England in the last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about," said England director of cricket Rob Key.

The new elbow injury is the latest setback for 28-year-old Archer, who has not played a Test since February 2021.

After a string of back and elbow problems, Archer returned to play white-ball cricket for England earlier this year.

However, he made an early return from his spell with Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians after suffering further discomfort in his elbow and a scan has revealed the stress fracture.

He will spend time recovering with medical teams from England and his county Sussex, but there must now be huge doubts over whether Archer will ever add to his 13 Test caps.

"It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer," said Key.

"He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously.

"We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I'm sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later."

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard H, today at 10:07

    Once again Foakes treated abysmally. He has regularly scored well and is England’s best wicketkeeper

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 10:09

      Dan replied:
      Couldn’t agree more. He’s also been in good form early season in the CC. Obviously these things count for little if your face doesn’t fit

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:08

    Gutted for Foakes. Terrible decision.

  • Comment posted by jim, today at 10:03

    Crawley picked again he must have incriminating photo's of Rob Key

    • Reply posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 10:04

      Titus Aduxus replied:
      He’s completely fireproof it seems.

  • Comment posted by Caveman49, today at 10:09

    So, we have 'the best wicketkeeper in the world', a highly specialised position, and we don't include him. Only the ECB... absolutely ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 10:31

      Thescribe replied:
      No, it happens in England Rugby and Football teams too. They have a history of doing the same thing, just ask Danny Cipriani, George Ford, Danny Care or a whole host of other players.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 10:04

    Good to see young Jonny Bairstow, back but tough on Foakes-should have dropped Crawley to make way for Bairstow

    • Reply posted by Pardo, today at 10:13

      Pardo replied:
      In theory that would be great but YJB only averages 30.7 batting in the top order so not sure he'd be a massive improvement there over Crawley. Given Foakes is very solid with the bat I'd prefer to go with the better keeper but I guess YJB has more of the Bazzball about him.

  • Comment posted by howzthatone, today at 10:06

    Foakes has been wrongly neglected by the ECB for years. He is the best wicketkeeper for England by a long way. Crawley really should have made way instead. Sad to see Archer is out (another promising career riddled with injury). Good to see Bairstow back, but not instead of Foakes.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 10:32

      Thescribe replied:
      Another promising career, ruined by over-bowling, by that turnip, Joe Root.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:03

    How is Zak Crawley still being selected - Bairstow as opener and Foakes remaining keeper makes more sense to me

    • Reply posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 10:13

      W1llyTheKid replied:
      Why would we move a player who excelled in his role and was our best player last year into a role which is completely alien to him? You'd be better off moving Root or Pope if you're dropping Crawley. At least they've got a feel for facing a new ball and building an innings from its beginning

  • Comment posted by David Ayres, today at 10:14

    Don't agree with leaving Foakes out at all. Having the best wicketkeeper saves you a lot in terms of chances they take that non-specialists don't take. And his batting has been excellent. Very disappointing.

  • Comment posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 10:03

    Extremely unfair on Foakes, he’s a world class keeper.
    Bairstow should have been kept as the next cab off the rank in case of injury or poor form amongst the existing batsmen.

    • Reply posted by 76-4again, today at 10:09

      76-4again replied:
      Or Foakes could up his scoring rate. He doesn't have to be as attacking as the others but rotating the strike better may be enough to keep him in the side.

  • Comment posted by awaywithmedia, today at 10:06

    wrong to leave out foakes. best in the world? then play him. record with bat is exceptional.

  • Comment posted by Paul Gibbs, today at 10:10

    In my opinion Bairstow should open instead of Crawley and Foakes should keep wicket, he is comfortably the best keeper in England.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 10:13

      Dan replied:
      Bairstow isn’t an opener, he even said himself that he wouldn’t be comfortable doing it. The simple fact is that his in fury opened up a middle order position and Harry Brook announced himself and is currently undroppable. Bairstow should have been made to wait for a dip in form or injury to come back in rather than just being shoehorned back in at the expense of Foakes

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:10

    Not clear how in a squad of 15 you can't find space for Ben Foakes, particularly given JB is coming back from an injury. Think he should be part of the group as come the Ashes there will be form tweaks that bring him in.

    • Reply posted by Atkins, today at 10:19

      Atkins replied:
      Foakes has batted better in an Eng shirt than Lawrence. In better form. He should be ahead of him as batter alone. Easy target to drop because unlike some he doesn't whine in public. This is the first bad decision from Baz, Key and Stokes choose to not upset their mates by asking one of them to step up and open.

  • Comment posted by Aidan, today at 10:11

    Come on England - how many times does Ben Foakes need to prove himself? Nothing against Bairstow but how many times we will be saying this summer - should have picked the best wicket keeper....

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 10:03

    Unfortunately archer is made of glass,he's only ever going to be a T20 player shame

    • Reply posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 10:06

      Titus Aduxus replied:
      Think you’re right, it will be the Tymal Mills route for him from now on.

  • Comment posted by Dad of Mad twins, today at 10:08

    I thought they could have played it smarter and dropped someone out of form like Crawley and moved players around to accommodate Bairstow and Foakes who is a class apart with the gloves and always seems to contribute with the bat when needed. I guess not fitting the T20 mould the test team wants to replicate sees you become dispensable.

  • Comment posted by PHIL THE TOPMAN, today at 10:16

    Crawley should have been left out

    • Reply posted by paulhoey, today at 10:18

      paulhoey replied:
      They will give him this series to prove what we all know that he's Not good enough

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 10:12

    How unlucky is Foakes, easily the best keeper. Bairstow deserves his place back in the team but not sure Foakes was the man to make way. However, every decision Stokes and Baz have made so far has worked.

    • Reply posted by jim, today at 10:15

      jim replied:
      Except following on in NZ

  • Comment posted by lucien howlett, today at 10:14

    Stokes and McCullum have done little wrong... but retaining Crawley and dropping Foakes is poor. If JB doesn't deliver with the bat and drops a couple it will have been a serious misjudgement

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 10:17

      Dan replied:
      Unlikely to matter much against Ireland but if he drops Smith early on in the 1st Ashes Test that could be a whole different story. Also, the Aussies will be targeting the indipper religiously, I’m not convinced that gap between bat and pad has actually been closed despite his successes last summer

  • Comment posted by paulhoey, today at 10:17

    Not sure how they pick the Hopeless Crawley but drop Foakes

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 10:18

    Horrifying decision to leave Foakes out. Hope Bairstow doesn't come in at seven. That would be a real waste.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport