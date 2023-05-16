Last updated on .From the section Counties

Steve Smith (left) and Marnus Labuschagne (right) both made double centuries for Australia against West Indies in Perth in December 2022.

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Sussex v Glamorgan Venue : County Ground, Hove Date : Thursday, 18 May Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Wales

A head-to-head encounter between Australia batting stars Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is set to grace the second division of the County Championship as Sussex host Glamorgan.

It is Smith's third and last game with Sussex, and probably the last Glamorgan will see of Labuschagne this summer.

The star duo will line up together against India in the World Test Championship final before the Ashes.

Labuschagne says Smith has been a "massive" influence on his career.

Both counties are unbeaten this season, with one win and four draws apiece, but it is the sprinkling of international stardust which is set to bring a large crowd and media presence to Hove.

The match is not just about two men, with India's Cheteshwar Pujarachurning in the runs for Sussex, while England fast bowler Ollie Robinson may also feature.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan's other Australian international, pace bowler Michael Neser, is hoping to force his way into the tourists' team after initially being overlooked, and looks set to report for a national training camp.

Smith versus Labuschagne will provide top billing though.

Lifting expectations

Marnus Labuschagne has scored 3394 runs in 37 Tests at an average of 57.52

Smith was originally the top dog, with Labuschagne the young pretender when he came to Glamorgan in 2019.

But a concussion injury to Smith allowed Labuschagne to take his stellar county form onto the biggest stage and become the top-ranked Test batter in the world, playing alongside Smith, who now stands third.

So what has Labuschagne learned from Smith along the way?

"He's been a massive influence on me, just lifting my own expectations as to what's possible, I think he's lifted everyone's expectations," Labuschagne told BBC Radio Wales.

"It's just the person he is, how he goes about his game, I've learnt so much from him and the way he thinks about the game.

"Our friendship has grown over a four-year period and I've learned more and more each year.

"We've played against each other in Big Bash and in the state stuff, but I haven't played him for quite a while now. It'll be interesting to see him and his mannerisms when I'm not at the non-striker's end.

"He's got a couple of low scores so I'm sure he's due [a big one], but hopefully we can put the ball in the right area."

Although this year's stay at Glamorgan is to be limited by the Test series being staged earlier than usual in the summer, Labuschagne sees his own visit to these shores as different to those of some of his compatriots.

"I've played here since 2019 and I've come back every year it's been possible. Steve and a few other guys coming here - it's great preparation for an Ashes summer for them," he said.

"But for myself personally, I love playing here and I love Glamorgan, the club has been so good to me and it's so enjoyable playing here."

So how does Smith see the county meeting with his fellow Australian?

"I'll be coming up against my mate Marnus coming off some runs (170 not out against Yorkshire), so it's going to be a good challenge," Smith told BBC Sussex Sport.

"He's a student of the game, he works very hard and he's always looking to improve when he's a terrific player as it is, but hopefully he doesn't score too many this week.

"Neser controls the Dukes ball nicely, he bowled really well last week with a hat-trick and 7-32 (also at Headingley) and he's got terrific skills.

"I don't think he's in the [initial Australia] squad at the moment, but playing over here always helps."

Neser, who has two Test caps, strengthened his case for international selection with a career-best seven-wicket haul at Yorkshire plus a match-defining early burst against Worcestershire, added to scores of 90 and 86 in the lower order.

He is also relishing the prospect of bowling against Smith.

"There's a lot of stars in that line-up, as a team we're playing great and we'll be up for the challenge, but it's going to be great to see those clashes," Neser told BBC Sport Wales.

"Steve is never far away from runs, so even though he's missed out on those couple of games, he's a class performer and we'll have to be on our game for him."

Michael Neser has played two Tests and two one-day internationals for Australia

'Brilliant' for county cricket

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard is keen to point out that aside from Smith and Labuschagne, there are 20 other players involved in the match and that India's Pujara is also likely to be a key figure.

But he welcomes the extra attention on what could otherwise be a relatively run-of-the-mill county fixture.

"It's brilliant for the county game, we're expecting a very good crowd there," said Maynard.

"It's also great for the county game when you've got the world's best Test batsman and someone (Smith) who has been the best and is still an incredible player.

"They're alongside the likes of Pujara and Michael Neser, plus their up-and-coming young talent against our slightly older [squad], though with one of two who haven't played that much first-class cricket. It's a really exciting prospect."

