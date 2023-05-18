Chris Wright had his best day at New Road since bowling Warwickshire to the county title in 2012

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Leicestershire 173: Ackermann 52; Waite 3-17 & 66-2: Patel 29, Budinger 29 Worcestershire 83: Pollock 30; Wright 5-32 Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 156 runs Match scorecard

Veteran Leicestershire all-rounder Chris Wright took centre stage as 22 wickets fell on a remarkable opening day to the County Championship Division Two match with Worcestershire at New Road.

Wright initially played his part with the bat in making a valuable 30 in an eighth-wicket stand of 54 with Colin Ackermann - the best of the innings - as Leicestershire were bowled out for 173.

But 36-year-old former Essex and Warwickshire fast bowler then took 5-32 from 10 overs, backed by Somerset loan man Josh Davey as Worcestershire were bowled out for 83 - the lowest total of the season in Division Two.

It was also a reminder of their lowest total at New Road in the 23 years since two-division cricket began, when Wright and Keith Barker both took five wickets for Warwickshire to bowl the Pears out for just 60 in September 2012.

A combination of the ball swinging and uneven bounce made it a severe test all day but Leicestershire openers Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger then cashed in against a tired attack by plundering 64 in 10 overs second time before both fell in quick succession just before bad light ended play.

Budinger had earlier hit six boundaries in racing to 30 off 28 balls before becoming the first wicket of the day when Joe Leach had him pouched at first slip.

The introduction of Adam Finch, fresh from his maiden five wicket haul at Cardiff last week, then brought the downfall of Patel, who skied an attempted pull and keeper Gareth Roderick ran to take the catch.

Leicestershire captain Lewis Hill needed lengthy treatment after being struck on the left arm by a lifting delivery from Finch before became the first of two victims in an over for Matthew Waite, who also trapped Peter Handscomb lbw.

D'Oliveira then produced a stunning catch in mid air away to his left at backward point to account for Wiaan Mulder, after he drove at Leach.

It became four wickets for 14 runs when Rehan Ahmed gave Waite a third success, snapped up at first slip and Tom Scriven then lofted Finch straight to Waite at deep square leg.

Ackerman completed a 97-ball half century before Wright (30) aimed a blow over mid wicket and was lbw to Leach before Ben Gibbon wrapped up the innings with two wickets in three balls.

When Worcestershire batted, Azhar Ali was promoted to open alongside Ed Pollock in the continued absence of Jake Libby with a back problem.

But the Pakistan star was caught behind in the opening over from Wright to a delivery which nipped away and lifted,

Roderick was lbw to Davey in his first over, then Wright reduced the hosts to 34-4 as Jack Haynes and Adam Hose perished in successive balls.

Pollock had scored 30 of the 45 runs on the board when he was snaffled by Ackermann at second slip off - and the procession followed as Waite clipped Davey straight to mid wicket and Wright completed his five-for with Finch lbw.

After Leach carved Mulder to cover before Daveys fellow Somerset loan man Jack Brooks added 33 with Gibbon 33 for the last wicket.

Then when Patel and Budinger went in for the second time they raced along at more than six an over. But Budinger gave Gibbon the charge and perished at deep mid wicket and Patel nicked Leach through to Roderick for his 21st wicket of the campaign.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.