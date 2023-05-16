Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Brooks has taken 519 wickets in his first-class career at an average of 27.65

Worcestershire have signed veteran Somerset seamer Jack Brooks on a two-week loan to bolster the club's injury-hit bowling options.

Under the terms of the red-ball deal, Brooks, 38, is set to be available for one match - against Leicestershire in the championship starting on Thursday.

He will provide cover for Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington who are both struggling for full fitness.

Brooks won back-to-back championship titles with Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015.

He has played once for Somerset this season, taking 1-79 in 20 overs in their draw with Lancashire last month.

Worcestershire, who have won once so far this summer, were comfortably beaten by Glamorgan by 10 wickets in their last match and have been without leading fast bowler Pennington, 24, for the last two games because of a hamstring injury.

Tongue, 25, is also struggling with a side strain having played in four of the Pears' first five games.

It leaves them with Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Adam Finch and Ben Gibbon as the only fit front-line seamers.

"Jack Brooks has got a lot of experience and is ideal for helping fill the gap we have at present," Worcestershire cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon said. external-link

"He has won championship titles, and we're confident he'll do a good job."