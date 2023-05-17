Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Davey has taken 86 wickets for Scotland

Leicestershire have signed Scotland international seam bowler Josh Davey on a short-term loan from Somerset.

The 32-year-old is set to play in the County Championship game against Worcestershire, which begins on Thursday, and will return to Somerset for the T20 Blast.

He has taken 163 first-class wickets at 23.06 and averages 20.76 with the bat.

"Josh has an excellent track record and lot of valuable experience," director of cricket Claude Henderson said.

Davey took 21 wickets at an average of 21.38 in Division One last summer, and has played in three of Somerset's five fixtures this season.