Aneurin Donald was part of Hampshire's Vitality Blast-winning squad in 2022

Derbyshire have signed Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Aneurin Donald on a short-term loan.

Donald, 26, as been signed as cover because Brooke Guest has picked up a hamstring injury.

"We need short-term cover for Brooke while he gets back to full fitness," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"Aneurin is a very talented cricketer, who we feel will step into the wicketkeeper role well for us,"

Donald scored 234 from just 136 deliveries in a world-record innings for Glamorgan against Derbyshire in 2016.

He has played in 58 T20 matches, scoring 947 runs.