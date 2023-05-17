Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kate Cross has 73 caps across formats for England

England's Kate Cross says the tropical disease she is fighting has left her feeling "drastically low".

The 31-year-old seam bowler is on her ninth round of antibiotics to deal with a parasite and is facing a race to be fit for this summer's Ashes series, which begins on 22 June.

"I have had a really bad week," Cross told the No Balls podcast.

"I thought I was over this illness and it's come back with a vengeance. It's my seventh relapse now."

Cross, who has played just three matches for her domestic side Thunder this season, used the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week to detail the mental toll the illness has had.

"The lows have been drastically low," said Cross. "When you are playing sport and you are pulled out because of injury, you understand, but because it's illness based, and every day is different, I'm struggling with that.

"It's the most resistant thing the doctors have come across. I'm currently watching a taxi driver from London on their way with some more medication for me and hopefully this is the final one.

"I have found it difficult because I thought the end was in sight nine times now."

England have spent the last week on a team-building trip to the Lake District, which Cross has been unable to attend.

"When you miss out on big team events like that, it makes you realise we're so close to the summer now and there's an Ashes not far away and I am very not much ready for it and still really ill," added Cross.

"It's been relentless. You see small stepping stones with injuries but it's not been like that with this.

"I haven't left my flat for three days, other than to go to Liverpool to a tropical disease specialist lab."