Joe Leach claimed the 16th five-fer of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two) Leicestershire 173: Ackermann 52; Waite 3-17, Leach 3-45 & 180: Hill 49; Leach 5-41, Waite 4-21 Worcestershire 83: Pollock 30; Wright 5-32, Davey 3-26 & 26-2: Davey 2-19 Worcestershire (3 pts) need 245 runs to beat Leicestershire (3 pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire picked up two early wickets after setting Worcestershire a challenging 271 to win on a still bowler-friendly pitch on day two at New Road.

Somerset loan signing Josh Davey made the double breakthrough in dismissing openers Azhar Ali - for a pair - and Ed Pollock in his first over.

Gareth Roderick and Jack Haynes managed to survive to the close at 26-2 but the untrustworthiness of the pitch suggests that the Foxes are favourites on Saturday to complete a second win of the season.

Leicestershire had earlier been bowled out for 180 after Joe Leach's impressive 5-41 and Matthew Waite's Championship best figures of 4-21.

It was the 16th five-for of Leach's distinguished career, while Waite eclipsed his previous best of 4-35 in the corresponding fixture last season.

After the dramas of day one, when 22 wickets fell, the game proceeded at a more sedate pace for the first half of the day as Leicestershire looked to capitalise on their first innings lead of 90.

Captain Lewis Hill's patient 49 was largely responsible for the visitors being able to set a daunting target on a wicket of uneven bounce.

But just when Roderick and Haynes got their heads down, play ended early when bad light, followed by rain, forced the players off with 14 overs remaining

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.