Usama Mir has taken 10 wickets in six ODIs for Pakistan

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan legspinner Usama Mir as temporary T20 cover for Mitchell Santner, who may be delayed by Indian Premier League duty.

New Zealand spinner Santner is set to play for Chennai Super Kings, alongside former Worcestershire T20 captain Moeen Ali in Saturday's final group game.

If Chennai beat Delhi Capitals, they would be through to the knockout stages which end with the final on 28 May.

Worcestershire have therefore got Usama for the opening three T20 Blast games.

Pakistan one-day international Usama, 27, is available for Wednesday night's opening fixture with Northamptonshire at Wantage Road, then the home dates with Yorkshire on Friday, 26 May, then Leicestershire the following Monday.

"We hope that Usama can help us get off to a good start in the Blast before Mitchell joins us for the rest of the competition," said Worcestershire cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon.

"He has played the last six ODIs for Pakistan and made a good impression, and he also had a good impact in the Pakistan Super League.

"He is a leg spinner who bats a bit, and he is already in the country playing club cricket."