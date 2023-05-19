Charlotte Edwards Cup: Lauren Winfield-Hill's 98 gives Northern Diamonds win over Western Storm
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
|Charlotte Edwards Cup, Headingley
|Northern Diamonds 218-3 (20 overs): Winfield-Hill 98, Armitage 74; Filer 1-30
|Western Storm 186-8 (20 overs): Gibson 52; Levick 2-25, Scott 2-27
|Northern Diamonds won by 32 runs
|Match scorecard
Lauren Winfield-Hill's swashbuckling 98 gave Northern Diamonds a record Charlotte Edwards Cup total as they started their campaign with a crushing 32-run win over Western Storm.
The England batter hit 21 fours in her 56-ball innings at Headingley, helped by 74 from captain Hollie Armitage.
It dwarfed the previous highest total, 183-5, set by South East Stars in 2022.
Storm lost wickets with regularity in an aggressive chase, losing despite a valiant 52 from opener Danielle Gibson.
More to follow.