Lauren Winfield-Hill's 98 came off 56 deliveries and featured 21 fours

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Headingley Northern Diamonds 218-3 (20 overs): Winfield-Hill 98, Armitage 74; Filer 1-30 Western Storm 186-8 (20 overs): Gibson 52; Levick 2-25, Scott 2-27 Northern Diamonds won by 32 runs Match scorecard

Lauren Winfield-Hill's swashbuckling 98 gave Northern Diamonds a record Charlotte Edwards Cup total as they started their campaign with a crushing 32-run win over Western Storm.

The England batter hit 21 fours in her 56-ball innings at Headingley, helped by 74 from captain Hollie Armitage.

It dwarfed the previous highest total, 183-5, set by South East Stars in 2022.

Storm lost wickets with regularity in an aggressive chase, losing despite a valiant 52 from opener Danielle Gibson.

