Liam Dawson had only taken three wickets this season before his haul against Northamptonshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Hampshire 367: Vince 95, Dawson 63; White 4-80 Northamptonshire 56: Zaib 29; Barker 4-13 & 176: Zaib 57*; Dawson 6-61 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (3 pts) by an innings and 135 runs Match scorecard

Northamptonshire succumbed to their third straight innings defeat to bogey side Hampshire in the County Championship as Liam Dawson's five-wicket haul led the way for the hosts.

Dawson claimed 6-61 for his sixth first-class five-for and his best figures at the Ageas Bowl to reignite Hampshire's title hopes as their victory by an innings and 135 runs arrived inside three days.

Northamptonshire, who have one win and a solitary batting bonus point so far this season, only claimed three points from the match to sit rock bottom of Division One.

Hampshire have dominated Northamptonshire in their last three Championship clashes, starting at the Ageas Bowl last September and continuing in home and away drubbings this term.

Their three innings have resulted in 1,249 runs, while, in response, Northamptonshire have only cobbled together 840 in six innings.

This latest thrashing was fashioned on the first two days.

Hampshire grafted hard to score 367 runs in just over a day, thanks to James Vince's 95, Dawson's 63, and forties for Fletcha Middleton and Ben Brown.

Northamptonshire were bowled out for a new Ageas Bowl low of 56 in 30.2 overs and were already two down in their second innings by the close.

Their head coach John Sadler called for "fight, graft and resilience" and promoted the idea of classic red ball batting going forward. Sam Whiteman and Rob Keogh took that to heart.

The duo batted out 39 of the first 42 balls of the day as dots and took few risks, while starting to nibble away at the deficit.

Whiteman would face 93 balls and Keogh 113, but, after an hour of occupation under brilliant blue skies, a collapse was not far away.

Dawson's second over of the day was long enough to see Australian Whiteman attempt a drive out of the rough, only to get bowled through the gate.

Ricardo Vasconcelos also took the attacking route out but missed his slog sweep by a distance to leave his stumps exposed.

Keogh had been dropped earlier in the morning by Dawson before the left-arm spinner had him lbw with an arm ball. Northamptonshire were now 150-5, having been 89-2 little more than 10 overs earlier.

Mohammad Abbas had James Sales lbw with the first ball after lunch to begin a post-interval collapse of 33-5.

Dawson returned to pin Tom Taylor in front for a pair, joining Hassan Azad in the scoreless corner, before Jordan Buckingham went back to another one which went on with the arm.

Saif Zaib, who had been the only Northamptonshire batter to reach double figures in the first innings, again impressed with a 78-ball fifty. He showed application mixed with some attractive shot-making to end up unbeaten on 57.

But a Dawson delivery nicked the top of Jack White's off stump and Mason Crane, on his first appearance of the season, got Alex Russell to edge to first slip to end Northamptonshire's miserable trip to the south coast at 14:40 BST.

The last eight wickets were lost for just 87 runs.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.