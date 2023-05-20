Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Devon Conway scored 87 from 52 deliveries for Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League, Delhi Chennai Super Kings 223-3 (20 overs): Conway 87 (52), Gaikwad 79 (50); Sakariya 1-36 Delhi Capitals 146-9 (20 overs): Warner 86 (58); Chahar 3-22, Theekshana 2-23, Pathirana 2-22 Chennai Super Kings won by 77 runs Scorecard ; Table

Chennai Super Kings marched into the play-offs of the Indian Premier League with a 77-run win at Delhi Capitals.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad both scored fifties in a scintillating opening partnership of 141.

That laid the platform for MS Dhoni's side to tighten their grip on second place with an eighth win in 14 matches.

The top three placings will be finalised following Lucknow Super Giants' match at Kolkata Knight Riders later on Saturday.

Third-placed Super Giants could draw level on points with Chennai but require a heavy win to move above them in the table on net run-rate.

Whoever finishes second will play table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the opening play-off game - Qualifier 1 - on Tuesday, 23 May.

The losers of Qualifier 1 will go on to face the winners of the third/fourth play-off match - the Eliminator - in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

Chennai boosted their run-rate thanks to a fine display from their openers. Gaikwad hit 79 from 50 balls and New Zealander Conway reached his sixth half-century of the campaign, scoring 87 from 52 deliveries, to put Chennai in control.

Shivam Dube added a quickfire 22, while Ravindra Jadeja finished 20 not out to help post an imposing total of 223-3.

Delhi Capitals, who had no chance of making the play-offs, were reduced to 26-3 in reply. England's Phil Salt fell for three to Deepak Chahar, who finished with 3-22.

Delhi captain David Warner hit 12 boundaries, including five sixes, in his 86, but when he was caught off Matheesha Pathirana in the 19th over, the game was already gone.