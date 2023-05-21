Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Neser made his first century for Glamorgan to help save the game

County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Glamorgan 123 & 737: Carlson 192, Labuschagne 138, Neser 123, Byrom 57 Sussex 481: Coles 138, Smith 89, Hudson-Prentice 73, Haines 58; Neser 3-81 & 1-0 Sussex (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (7 pts) Match scorecard

Glamorgan's second highest ever innings saw them pull off a great escape against Sussex as they reached 737 all out.

Michael Neser (123) led the final-day resistance with a county-best score after Kiran Carlson fell for a career-best best 192.

Their epic second innings lasted 207.5 overs, lasting more than two days.

Sussex were without England paceman Ollie Robinson (ankle injury) and captain Cheteshwar Pujara (stiff neck).

While Steve Smith's brief stay at Sussex ended in anti-climax despite his fine first innings knock of 89, fellow Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Neser played a major part in salvaging the draw.

Neser hit 15 fours and two sixes, but more importantly batted four and a quarter hours as Sussex's depleted attack, without Robinson, could not take advantage of occasional low bounce.

Glamorgan's score beat their 718-3 against Sussex at Colwyn Bay in 2000, and was only behind last year's 795-5 at Leicester.

It was also the best second-innings score ever made in the UK.

Sussex are second in the Division Two table with one win and five draws, 10 bonus points ahead of Glamorgan who have the same record.

Starting on 499-5, 141 ahead, Glamorgan lost Carlson immediately after reaching his career-best, his six-hour marathon ending as he drilled a return catch to Ari Karvelas.

Chris Cooke made a patient 45 before hitting a Tom Haines half-volley straight to mid-wicket, with Glamorgan seven down at lunch and Sussex hopes of a run-chase still alive.

But the lower order continued to defy Sussex with Timm van der Gugten (14) the only victim of the new ball, caught behind off Karvelas.

James Harris (24) lasted 70 minutes before falling to a brilliant boundary catch by sub Sean Hunt off Smith's occasional spin, Hunt palming the ball infield from high above his head and catching the rebound.

But last man Jamie McIlroy hung around long enough to snuff out any lingering Sussex hopes before Neser was eventually bowled by Smith, leaving Labuschagne to deliver a token over of seam in the home second innings.

Both teams have just four days before going into T20 action, Sussex hosting Somerset on Friday 26 May when Glamorgan are away to Gloucestershire.

Marnus Labuschagne and Neser now depart for Australia's training camp before their matches against India and England, though Glamorgan hope Neser will be available again for a while.

So will Labuschagne return in 2024 for a fifth summer in Wales?

"I love the people I'm playing with and that's what keeps me coming back to the county. I don't want to say any definites, but I love coming back here, my family love it so it's the county I've always played for and I'd like to keep it that way," he told BBC Sport Wales.