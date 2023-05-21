Close menu

County Championship: Marcus Harris hits ton but Gloucestershire cannot deny Durham victory

Marcus Harris made the 26th first-class century of his career, half of which have been for his Australian state side Victoria
LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four)
Durham 445: Clark 100, De Leede 65, Coughlin 59*, Borthwick 53; Zafar 4-130 & 272-4 dec: Jones 121*, Robinson 67; Zafar 2-121
Gloucestershire 292: Charlesworth 71, Harris 52; Patel 5-113, Potts 3-43 & 300: Harris 122*, Bracey 50, Shaw 44; Patel 5-96, Potts 3-52
Durham (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 125 runs
Durham completed their expected victory over Gloucestershire as they closed out a 125-run win.

The Division Two leaders' fourth win in six games this season lifts them 39 points clear of second-placed Worcestershire at the top, although one or both of Sussex and Glamorgan will overtake the Pears by the end of the day.

Australia opener Marcus Harris carried his bat for 122 but could not prevent Durham completing their first win in Bristol, their only previous away win over Gloucestershire having come at Cheltenham College.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took three of the four wickets to fall, to earn a second five-wicket haul of the match - completing the fifth 10-wicket match haul of his career.

England paceman Matty Potts took the other wicket to finish with match figures of 6-95.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by BAGGIES1, today at 14:39

    Glos have had most of their fixtures abandoned or seriously curtailed due to bad weather so not surprised they have had a poor start to the season.Much better one day side so lets keep fingers crossed because the last few seasons have been disappointing.

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 14:39

    England's 2nd team keeps on winning

  • Comment posted by postman20, today at 14:21

    Well played Durham, looking really good this season

  • Comment posted by Penshaw lad, today at 14:21

    Haway the lads.
    Well played Durham even with a bowler short for much of the game.Our new coach has inspired positive cricket and an upsurge in confidence and belief .Well done lads

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 14:18

    Because they hate us

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 14:07

    Great start to the season but can't help thinking the black hand of the ECB hovering over our shoulder

    • Reply posted by Glenn , today at 14:15

      Glenn replied:
      Why ??

