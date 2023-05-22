Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Tammy Beaumont was top run-scorer in England's 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup success

New recruit Tom Abell will lead Welsh Fire in the men's Hundred with Tammy Beaumont taking the role for the women's team in 2023.

Sophie Ecclestone will lead Manchester Originals women.

All-rounder Abell has joined Welsh Fire from Birmingham Phoenix while Beaumont will lead a team including new signings Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail and Freya Davies.

Abell "jumped at the chance" to work with new Fire head coach Mike Hussey.

'I'm really excited by the challenge that lies in front of us and we're both really keen to bring some success to Welsh Fire," said Abell.

"We did some really great work at the draft and it's going to be really enjoyable to lead this group of players."

Welsh Fire boss Mark Wallace said: ''It's great to be able to add Tom to our leadership group alongside Tammy. Their experience will help us develop our culture off the field."

Ellyse Perry and Moeen Ali will lead Phoenix's teams while Jos Buttler will be Ecclestone's counterpart at the Originals.

Dane van Niekerk and Sam Billings will lead Oval Invincibles while Southern Brave will be captained by Anya Shrubsole and James Vince.

London Spirit had already named England duo Heather Knight and Dan Lawrence as their captains.

The third edition of The Hundred starts on Tuesday, 1 August with a double-header at Trent Bridge in which Trent Rockets host their Southern Brave counterparts.