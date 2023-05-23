Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson has been in fine form for Sussex this season, taking 20 wickets at an average of just 14

England v Ireland (Only Test) Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app and daily highlights on Today at the Test on BBC Two.

Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad for the Test with Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his ankle.

The seamer suffered discomfort during Sussex's drawn County Championship match against Glamorgan.

The 29-year-old was seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left ankle.

A scan on Monday came back clear and he will join up with the England squad this weekend for the Test at Lord's beginning on 1 June.

The soreness in Robinson's ankle is a result of tendon irritation, which will be assessed by the England camp next week.

He will probably be rested for the Test against the Irish, with James Anderson also highly unlikely to feature after he suffered a minor groin injury while playing for Lancashire.

That would leave Stuart Broad to lead the attack, joined by two of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Matthew Potts.

Still, the all-clear given to Robinson is a significant boost for England at the beginning of the Ashes summer after injuries to a number of fast bowlers.

Jofra Archer will miss the entire season with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow, while Olly Stone is out with a hamstring problem and Jamie Overton is only in the early stages of recovering from a back injury.