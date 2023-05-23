Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sanjay Patel was a key figure in the creation of The Hundred

Sanjay Patel will step down as managing director of The Hundred after this year's tournament, and leave the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Having joined the ECB in 2015, Patel has led the creation and development of the 100-ball competition since 2018.

The Hundred began in 2021, with the third edition of the tournament due to start on 1 August.

"Once we've completed the third season, the time will be right for me to look for a new adventure," said Patel.

The Hundred has been Patel's sole focus since 2019 with the new format aiming to attract more families, women and children to cricket.

In the first two years, attendances at The Hundred have topped one million with 22% of tickets last year going to children and 28% to female fans.

An ECB statement says the competition has generated more than £100m in revenue, while 275,000 tickets have been sold for this summer's tournament.

"I would like to thank Sky, the BBC, and all our commercial partners for their support," Patel added.

"I would also particularly like to thank my whole team for their hard work and dedication in launching the competition. We have come a long way in a short space of time and it is down to their brilliance."

ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould said: "I'd like to thank Sanjay for all his work and dedication at the ECB over many years.

"There's no doubt that The Hundred has been a success, helping cricket reach new audiences, bringing in important revenue and propelling the game forwards.

"It plays an important role in our game and I'm looking forward to a very long and successful future for The Hundred."

Analysis - 'More questions for Hundred's future'

by BBC chief cricket writer Stephan Shemilt

Sanjay Patel's departure will only add to questions about the future of The Hundred.

Last year, the ECB turned down an offer from a private equity group for a stake in the competition, while recently there have been rumours of changes to the structure - some reports even suggested the 100-ball format could be scrapped.

These are testing times for a competition that is only two years old, one that is finding its place in the global market squeezed at each end by leagues in the US and Caribbean.

The Hundred has undoubtedly been a success for the women's game and any debate must take that into account.

It is, however, worth remembering that women's leagues in India and Australia stand alone in the calendar.

English cricket is wrestling to find a solution that balances the books, keeps fans happy, protects Test cricket and does not sideline the county game. Perhaps that is an impossible task.

In all of this, the rise of franchise league across the globe cannot be ignored. Players want to play in them, broadcasters want to show them.

English cricket has to be a part of that market, if only to ensure the best players spend some of their year here.

But one of The Hundred's problems is its highest salary for a player in the men's competition - £125k - is small fry in comparison to the rest of the world.

Regardless of the future of The Hundred, it seems folly to think that English cricket would not have its own franchise-style tournament, even if that is hard to swallow for the most ardent supporters of the 18-county T20 Blast.

How to fund that tournament, when it is played and who plays in it, are questions that loom on the horizon.