Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC announces qualifier fixtures taking place in Zimbabwe
Scotland and Ireland have been drawn in the same group for the Men's World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.
However, two-time champions West Indies and 1996 winners Sri Lanka have been placed in separate groups.
The 10 teams are split into two groups of five with Scotland and Ireland joining Sri Lanka in Group B, along with Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
Group A will feature Zimbabwe, West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States.
The tournament takes place from 18 June to 9 July in Zimbabwe.
Hosts Zimbabwe will face Nepal, who are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club, while West Indies take on the USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.
Scotland will face rivals Ireland on 21 June at Queens Sports Club.
Each side will play the other teams in their group once and the top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.
The two finalists will qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India.
For the first time in the qualifying tournament, the decision review system (DRS) will be used from the Super Six stage onwards.
Hosts India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified.
Fixtures
All matches start at 08:00 BST
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, 20 June
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Play-off: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club
Warm-up fixtures
Tuesday, 13 June
West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club
Zimbabwe v Oman, Takashinga Cricket Club
Nepal v UAE, Old Hararians Cricket Club
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 15 June
Nepal v Oman, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v UAE, Takashinga Cricket Club
Zimbabwe v Scotland, Old Hararians Cricket Club
Ireland v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club
Sri Lanka v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club