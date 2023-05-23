David Lloyd opened the batting for Glamorgan in last season's T20 Blast campaign

Glamorgan will be without captain David Lloyd for at least half the T20 Blast because of a hamstring injury.

Kiran Carlson leads the side in the short format for the first time after taking charge in the One-Day Cup.

Batter Tom Bevan will also miss a similar period with a shoulder injury.

But wicket-keeper Chris Cooke is expected to be fit for Friday's opener away to Gloucestershire at the The Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol after a minor groin issue.

Experienced all-rounder Lloyd suffered the injury while batting on the final day of the Championship win over Worcestershire, while Bevan damaged his shoulder while fielding in a second-team game.

Lloyd opened the batting throughout the 2022 season, with Bevan standing in for a handful of limited-overs matches.

"David Lloyd and Tom Bevan both have quite serious injuries and will probably miss the main part of this T20 Blast over the next three to four weeks," Glamorgan coach Mark Alleyne told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're still hopeful that both will have a small part to play towards the back end. Those two players are quite dynamic and would have challenged at the top of the order, so we're delving into our contingency plans earlier than we expected."

Carlson has two seasons of captaining the side in the 50-overs competition and lifted the trophy in 2021.

"We had good options with a lot of guys that have done it before - Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast - but we thought Kiran, who did the four-day game (in Sussex) instead of David Lloyd, will continue to captain the side in his absence," explained former Gloucestershire coach and captain Alleyne.

"He's also in a rich vein of form and responded really well down in Hove to the responsibility of the captaincy (making a career-best 192 in the drawn game), so we hope that continuing to do that can stimulate further performances in the Blast."

Meanwhile, Glamorgan are still waiting to see if Australian pace bowler Michael Neser is released back to them after his country's training camp, starting on 26 May, or if he is retained for their Test against India and the subsequent Ashes series.

Glamorgan start their campaign in Bristol on 26 May, with trips to face Somerset and Middlesex before their first home game against Kent on Friday, 2 June.