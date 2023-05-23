Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rob Keogh has scored 15 first-class centuries for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire batter Rob Keogh has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the County Ground until the end of the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old has been with the club since the age of 15, and made his first appearance 13 years ago in a the One-Day Cup.

The middle-order batter, who also bowls spin, has scored 5,534 runs and taken 133 wickets in 117 first-class matches.

"It's always nice to be a one club player," Keogh said.

"I want to help the club stay in Division One, that's the main goal. And obviously I want to give those match-winning performances."