Michael Burgess has scored 157 runs at an average of 26.16 in the County Championship this season

Sussex have re-signed Warwickshire wicketkeeper-batter Michael Burgess on loan for their T20 Blast campaign.

The 28-year-old joined the Hove-based side in 2017 and scored two first-class centuries and five half-centuries before moving to the Bears in May 2019.

Burgess was part of the Sussex Sharks squad which finished as runners-up in the T20 Blast in 2018.

"I'm delighted to be able to add a player of Michael's quality to our team," said head coach Paul Farbrace.

"He has been the standout keeper in county cricket over the last few seasons. He will bring fantastic knowledge from a great environment at Edgbaston."

Burgess has featured in all five of Warwickshire's County Championship Division One games so far this season.

Sussex begin their T20 Blast South Group campaign at home against Somerset on Friday (19:00 BST).