T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning overpower Leicestershire Foxes

By Adam LaniganBBC Sport at Emirates Old Trafford

Lancashire's bowlers did not allow Leicestershire to build any significant partnerships
Vitality Blast, Emirates Old Trafford
Leicestershire Foxes 99 all out (18.5 overs): Mulder 25; Wood 3-11
Lancashire Lightning 105-2 (11.3 overs): Croft 46*; Ahmed 1-26
Lancashire won by eight wickets
Lancashire Lightning recorded a second consecutive T20 Blast victory as they hammered Leicestershire Foxes by eight wickets at Old Trafford.

Last year's runners-up bowled the Foxes out for 99 in the 19th over as only two batters made it into double figures.

England bowlers Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood each claimed three wickets as batters fell at regular intervals.

Steven Croft then hit an unbeaten 46 as Lancashire reached their target with 8.3 overs in hand.

After winning their opening game against Derbyshire Falcons on Saturday Lancashire had the luxury of welcoming back new T20 captain Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt from IPL duties to underline their strength in depth.

That will only increase when England white-ball captain Jos Buttler returns from playing for Rajasthan Royals, starting with the Roses match away to Yorkshire next Thursday.

The Foxes, three-time winners of the trophy, opted to bat first, but they lost their top three inside four overs to leave them 23-3.

They never recovered as they continued to lose wickets, with South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder top scoring with just 25 and no partnership higher than 26, while Wood was the pick of the bowlers with excellent figures of 3-11 off his four overs.

With such a low total to chase, there was little pressure on the batters, which was further eased by a second-wicket partnership of 60 between Salt and Croft.

Salt was removed for 28 by a brilliant catch from Rishi Patel, before Croft and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell cruised to 105-2 in the 12th over.

The fixture was the first of a double-header at Old Trafford on Thursday with Thunder facing The Blaze in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at 16:30 BST.

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 16:48

    Nice long wait between the two scheduled games.

  • Comment posted by iamanumber, today at 16:47

    Still using 'batters' instead of BATSMEN, shameful BBC falling for the PC crowd.

  • Comment posted by ERIC V11, today at 16:46

    No wonder Lineker doesn't talk Leicester any more.
    Cricket ⬇
    Football ⬇

  • Comment posted by singingringingtree, today at 16:43

    Lancashire put their best XI on the park or close to it for the whole tournament then only one winner. Butler back next week and Gleeson hopefully also.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:19

    1230pm on a Thursday afternoon, whose idea was that? They are doing their best to discourage the fans

    • Reply posted by sam43harris, today at 16:35

      sam43harris replied:
      How many 16.4 games will be at this time I wonder?..

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:16

    You can bet your last dollar that scheduling of the "golden child" One Hundred games will be much more rational. And like last year we'll have umpteen pages on here dedicated to that drivel.

    • Reply posted by gundwani, today at 16:21

      gundwani replied:
      Nothing to say about the game itself, just a snarky comment about a different tournament?

  • Comment posted by pauline, today at 16:07

    Does the Manchester United vs Chelsea game have something to do with it🤔

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:58

    Awful treatment of what could be a great tournament. Instead of meaningless franchises and the ridiculous hundred balls idea...why not invest the cash into the existing T20 Blast...schedule it properly and market it to the same demographic? At least you'd get fans who have an affiliation with their county side instead of dull and soulless franchise fare that no one gives a fig about

    • Reply posted by gundwani, today at 16:22

      gundwani replied:
      As I live in a county which doesn't have a team in the county championship can I call that dull and soulless too?

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 15:54

    12:30 start time on a thursday?!? Who's idea was this? The ECB only has themselves to blame with the demise of cricket here. They seem content with letting county cricket of all formats die a slow death in favour of trying to sustain a failling hundred

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 15:50

    What the hell are they doing with the schedule? This is a farce! Have a tournament opener then no games for a few days, then midweek daytime matches. The Blast could be an amazing tournament if they actually tried to market it properly.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 15:49

    Not the greatest time to start our home T20 matches
    Really a little over the top to start at 12.30 to accommodate the second match

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 15:44

    Decent crowd for a midday weekday game terrible schedule though. I can see Lancashire winning this season.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 16:50

      David replied:
      No chance

