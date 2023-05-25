Close menu

T20 Blast: Surrey brush aside Middlesex in opening South Group game

By Rob StevensBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

Sam Curran batting against Middlesex at Lord's
Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran only returned from his stint with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday
Vitality Blast, Lord's
Surrey 199-6 (20 overs): S Curran 68, T Curran 50; Helm 3-38
Middlesex 126 (15.1 overs): Holden 43; Jacks 3-17, Atkinson 3-20
Surrey won by 73 runs
Surrey brushed aside London rivals Middlesex in their T20 Blast South Group opener at Lord's despite missing opener Jason Roy through injury.

Sam Curran (68) and brother Tom put on 118 for the third wicket as the visitors posted 199-6, with three late Tom Helm wickets restricting the score.

Middlesex initially kept up with the required rate, but lost wickets regularly and then slipped to 98-6.

Spinner Will Jacks picked up 3-17 as Surrey won by 73 runs inside 16 overs.

Sam Curran, returning from the Indian Premier League to captain Surrey, won the toss and decided to bat as they looked for a seventh straight T20 Blast win against Middlesex.

They were forced into a last-minute change as hours after the news was confirmed that Roy would end his England contract to play in July's inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the United States, the 32-year-old batter injured his calf in the warm-up.

Surrey started well before West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine, promoted to open, fell to the second ball from debutant spinner Nathan Fernandes. But it was Jacks who did the early damage, with his 22-ball innings of 43 helping the visitors to 68-2 in the eighth over.

His dismissal brought the Curran brothers together in the middle, and both registered half-centuries as they piled on the runs in the middle overs.

Tom Curran, playing solely as a batter, departed soon after reaching 50, skying a delivery from Ryan Higgins in the 19th over.

Surrey looked to be heading for a total beyond 200, especially when Middlesex were forced to move an extra fielder inside the circle for the final over for a slow over-rate.

However, Helm took three wickets - including Sam Curran - to halt their charge and keep the hosts' target to 200.

Middlesex have only emerged from the group stage twice since they won the tournament in 2008 and lost captain Stephen Eskinazi to a run out in the first over of their reply.

Gus Atkinson missed the chance to catch the batter but recovered brilliantly to play his part in sending Eskinazi back to the pavilion as he and Jamie Overton combined to run the opener out.

Pieter Malan gave Middlesex hope but was out for 30 driving straight to Overton at mid-wicket, and the spin of Jacks and Narine then secured three wickets in the space of five balls as Middlesex went from 93-3 to 98-6.

The last of those was Max Holden, clean bowled for 43 attempting to sweep Narine, and his departure accelerated an inevitable defeat.

Surrey, with a deep squad and threats with bat and ball, look well placed to at least match their quarter-final appearance last season and potentially add to the inaugural T20 Cup they lifted in 2003.

Both sides are back in action on Friday, with Surrey hosting Kent Spitfires (18:30 BST) and Middlesex travelling to Hampshire Hawks (19:00 BST).

  • Comment posted by dictybloke, today at 22:09

    Imagine having such depth you can play both Currans and Jamie Overton as batters only...

    • Reply posted by Yeah, today at 22:22

      Yeah replied:
      *batsman

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:09

    Mass of empty seats, whole sections of Lords not even open for a Middlesex Surrey London Derby, what’s happened to the T20? Surrey looked the part, Middlesex way off, full of kids still learning the game, at least when I watch London Spirit in the Hundred they will have a decent side, the games will be sold out and my team might win a game, roll on August!

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 22:26

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Talking of kids, Surrey’s captain tonight is 23.

  • Comment posted by simplyveggie, today at 22:00

    Scorecard is incorrect. Holman dismissal missed out.

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 21:53

    I actually liked it better when long ago the county cricket players would also be the one day squad..These days it is just a merry go round,with specialists bought in who have played no part in the team's current seasons games.

    • Reply posted by supavilla, today at 22:09

      supavilla replied:
      I really liked the 1960s with holidays in Margate rather than Gran Canaria, small black and white TVs and non of this colour nonsense

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:47

    Men against boys. Surrey are the Man City of cricket able to afford overseas signings by the bucketload whereas Middx are as poor as church mice and rely on homegrown lads who are still learning the game.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 22:15

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Surrey XI tonight featured
      7 home grown
      2 other English
      2 foreign players.
      Home grown Roy probably would have played in place of foreign Abbott if he hadn’t injured himself just before the start. Home grown Jordan was also injured, home grown Burns, Moriarty didn’t make the squad.

      ‘Overseas signings by the bucketload’? Not even close!

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, today at 21:36

    Loadsamoney Surrey beat broke Middlesex shock!!!

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 21:43

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Couple of major typos here in an otherwise excellent post: for ‘loadsamoney’ read ´strong’ and for ‘broke’ read ´developing’ then you’ve got it spot on.

      Nearly there, Harvey!

      Well done Surrey, keep it going lads.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 21:34

    Zzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 21:33

    Great one to watch for the Curran parents.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 21:44

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Except Sam seems to have forgotten how to bowl in T20: didn’t go that well in the recent IPL now shells over a sixth of the Middx total in just two overs.

