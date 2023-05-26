Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gary Ballance played 23 Tests for England and one for Zimbabwe

Six ex-Yorkshire players found to have used racist language at the county have been sanctioned with fines and bans by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Gale, John Blain and Richard Pyrah were all found to have used racist slurs during their time at Yorkshire by a CDC panel in March.

The charges stemmed from claims made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

All six have been fined sums of between £2,500-£6,000.

They can appeal against the CDC's decisions before 9 June.

Ex-England pair Ballance and Bresnan have been handed playing suspensions, while former captain and coach Gale and all-rounder Richard Pyrah have been given coaching bans.

However, any suspensions will only have to be served if those sanctioned return to cricket regulated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Ballance retired from playing in April, Bresnan in January 2022, Gale in 2016, Pyrah in 2015, Hoggard in 2013 and former Scotland bowler Blain's last top-level match was in 2010.

Gale and Pyrah were among 16 people sacked by Yorkshire in 2021 and have not coached since. Both won claims of unfair dismissal against the club.

Full sanctions

Gary Ballance - Six-match playing suspension [if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket] and a £3,000 fine

John Blain - £2,500 fine

Tim Bresnan - Three-match playing suspension [if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket] and a £4,000 fine

Andrew Gale - Four-week coaching suspension [if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket] and a £6,000 fine

Matthew Hoggard - £4,000 fine

Richard Pyrah - Two-week coaching suspension [if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket] and a £2,500 fine

All six players have also been recommended to take a racism or discrimination education course at their own expense.

The 33-year-old Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England and one for his native Zimbabwe, did not appear before the independent CDC panel in March after he admitted the charge against him.

The remaining five denied all or part of the claims against them but did not participate after withdrawing from the process.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared "on the balance of probabilities" by the panel of using racist language towards Rafiq.

Sanctions against Yorkshire, who admitted four amended charges, will be discussed at a hearing in late June.

All six were given fines lower than those recommended by the ECB earlier this month.

The ECB said Ballance should be fined £8,000, Gale and Hoggard £7,500, Blain and Bresnan £5,000 and Pyrah £4,000.