Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) hit 15 fours and a pair of sixes as The Blaze defeated Central Sparks in Leicester

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 96 from 50 balls as The Blaze kept up their 100% record in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The visitors overcame Central Sparks by 56 runs at Grace Road to make it three wins from three.

Northern Diamonds kept pace with their third win, winning with two wickets to spare thanks to Lizzie Scott's last-ball four against the South East Stars.

Defending champions Southern Vipers made it two-from-two with a big win over Western Storm.

Blaze overcame Central Sparks by 56 runs in Leicester after Sciver-Brunt hit 15 fours and a pair of sixes while Georgie Boyce weighed in with a quickfire 32 as the hosts posted an imposing 212-5 after losing the toss.

Amy Jones provided the main resistance during the Sparks reply with 55 off 39 but Abigail Freeborn's late unbeaten 31 was in vain as the visitors were restricted to 156-6 in reply.

Alice Capsey's 71 from 48 balls was the foundation of the Stars total of 138-7 at the Oval, though Grace Hall took 3-20 off four overs.

Skipper Hollie Armitage anchored the reply with a sublime 82 from 59 deliveries, which hauled the Diamonds within eight of their target with nine balls remaining, despite wickets tumbling around her with Claudie Cooper claiming 3-12 from her four overs.

After a suffocating five balls of the final over from Alice Davidson-Richards, the visitors still needed three off the final delivery, but Scott was able to slash a full, wide ball over point and to the rope to seal victory.

Storm were 3-4 early on at Southampton and though captain Sophie Luff made 44, the visitors limped into three figures to post 105-8 with Lauren Bell claiming 3-19.

Vipers opener Maia Bouchier then rattled a breezy 45 and skipper Georgia Adams added an unbeaten 26 as the Vipers raced home with seven wickets and 35 balls to spare.