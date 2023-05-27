Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Liberty Heap top-scored on the day with a 49-ball 46 to tee up victory for Thunder

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Emirates Old Trafford: Sunrisers 116-8 (20 overs): Griffith 36; Cross 2-20, Lamb 2-24 Thunder 119-3 (16.3 overs): Heap 46, Lamb 31; Villiers 1-12 Thunder won by seven wickets Scorecard ; Table

Liberty Heap starred with the bat as Thunder eased to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Emirates Old Trafford.

Chasing 117 for victory, Heap (46) and Emma Lamb (31) ensured a great start.

And although Fi Morris departed soon after Lamb's exit, Heap got her side to within touching distance and Deandra Dottin's destructive 26 secured a first win in three attempts this season.

Both sides were without a victory in their first two games.

But Thunder showed no signs of a lack of confidence as they dominated from the outset, despite having failed to win any of the seven 50-over and Twenty20 matches they had played so far in 2023.

England trio Kate Cross (2-20), Lamb (2-24) and Sophie Ecclestone (1-14) laid the foundations with the ball as they all impressed to restrict Sunrisers to 116-8 from their 20 overs.

Cross set the tone, dismissing South Africa legend Dane van Niekerk for nought with the second ball of the innings, a stunning away-swinger that crashed into off stump.

Cordelia Griffith played positively for 36 off 35 balls but wickets fell steadily after she departed at 64-3 and a score of 116 never looked enough - especially after Heap and Lamb's fine opening stand.

Heap, 19, carried on to reach a career-best T20 score after Lamb had been trapped lbw sweeping at captain Kelly Castle's off-spin, which left Thunder 64-1 in the 10th over.

But although Morris soon followed and Heap was bowled by Eva Gray just shy of 50 with only 10 to win, the unbeaten Dottin crashed two big straight sixes in her cameo to get Thunder over the line with 21 balls remaining.

Thunder were without ex-England spinner Alex Hartley, who this week announced that she is taking an indefinite break from playing for mental health reasons.

Hartley, 29, played in the club's opening fixture, the defeat against Western Storm on 21 May, but said she does not feel like her normal "bubbly character" and had been "struggling mentally" for several months.

Thunder batter Liberty Heap:

"I'm proud of all the girls for sticking together because it's been a very difficult start to the season for us. But it's a very happy changing room right now.

"It's gutting to have jibbed out on a fifty, but I'm very happy we've got the win. That was the most important thing.

"We've just got to take the same momentum and basics into the games going forwards. Hopefully that should result in a few more wins along the way."

Sunrisers captain Kelly Castle:

"You're probably on the back foot when you don't get 120, not scoring at a run a ball. But we still back our bowling to be able to defend it.

"It was a tough wicket and a bit sticky in places - a bit two-paced.

"When you have a score on the board like that, you have to be really clinical, and we weren't as clinical as we wanted to be."