Josh Tongue has taken 11 wickets for Worcestershire in the County Championship this season

England v Ireland Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue will make his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's on Thursday in an England side that will also include Jonny Bairstow.

Tongue, 25, has been picked ahead of Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Yorkshire's wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow returns after missing five Tests with a broken leg.

Bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who are nursing slight injuries, have been rested before this summer's Ashes series.

Tongue was added to England's squad for the first Test of the summer after impressing with the England Lions during February's tour of Sri Lanka.

The selectors have preferred the young seamer to Woakes, 34, who was fit to play after returning from knee surgery.

England head coach Brendon McCullum discussed Tongue's inclusion in Monday's media briefing, saying: "He's got some real skills, he's obviously a bit of rough diamond.

"We think he's got something a little bit exciting hence we brought him into the squad.

"He's another one who looks like he's got an immense amount of talent."

Tongue has taken 11 wickets in County Championship Division Two this season, including that of Australia's Steve Smith in a draw with Sussex.

He will be part of a three-pronged England seam attack alongside Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Tongue. "[I'm] speechless really, even from when I got the first call-up to be in the squad. Now being in the actual team, it's just a dream come true really.

"Baz [McCullum] came up to me just before training finished today and gave me the good news. I bowled at some of the lads on Monday, I felt like I bowled nicely and obviously I must have bowled fairly well to get selected."

Bairstow will keep wicket and is listed to bat at number seven in what will be his first international appearance since August.

Yorkshire colleague Harry Brook will keep his place at number five after four centuries in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand over the winter.

