England v Ireland: Josh Tongue picked for Test debut as Jonny Bairstow returns

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Tongue bowling during England training session
Josh Tongue has taken 11 wickets for Worcestershire in the County Championship this season
England v Ireland
Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue will make his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's on Thursday in an England side that will also include Jonny Bairstow.

Tongue, 25, has been picked ahead of Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Yorkshire's wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow returns after missing five Tests with a broken leg.

Bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who are nursing slight injuries, have been rested before this summer's Ashes series.

Tongue was added to England's squad for the first Test of the summer after impressing with the England Lions during February's tour of Sri Lanka.

The selectors have preferred the young seamer to Woakes, 34, who was fit to play after returning from knee surgery.

England head coach Brendon McCullum discussed Tongue's inclusion in Monday's media briefing, saying: "He's got some real skills, he's obviously a bit of rough diamond.

"We think he's got something a little bit exciting hence we brought him into the squad.

"He's another one who looks like he's got an immense amount of talent."

Tongue has taken 11 wickets in County Championship Division Two this season, including that of Australia's Steve Smith in a draw with Sussex.

He will be part of a three-pronged England seam attack alongside Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Tongue. "[I'm] speechless really, even from when I got the first call-up to be in the squad. Now being in the actual team, it's just a dream come true really.

"Baz [McCullum] came up to me just before training finished today and gave me the good news. I bowled at some of the lads on Monday, I felt like I bowled nicely and obviously I must have bowled fairly well to get selected."

Bairstow will keep wicket and is listed to bat at number seven in what will be his first international appearance since August.

Yorkshire colleague Harry Brook will keep his place at number five after four centuries in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand over the winter.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 19:05

    Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad are without peer but they will have to retire sooner rather than later so building up a young replacement cadre of seam bowlers is no bad thing.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 19:05

    Tom Lawes is the prospect to keep an eye on.

  • Comment posted by glowkeeper, today at 19:03

    So exciting! I'm licking my lips!

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 19:03

    Shameful treatment of Chris Woakes again. Stokes only wants players like Bairstow and Broad who suck up to him.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 19:03

    Real breakthrough season for Josh Tongue, has done well in the Championship, selected for England and has been picked up by Manchester Originals in the Hundred, well-deserved fora talented young bowler

  • Comment posted by Nickcolu5, today at 19:00

    Guess they needed someone younger than Sam Cook.

  • Comment posted by SJW, today at 18:57

    He’ll be wanting to get the bit between his teeth

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 18:57

    Gimme some Tongue baby.

  • Comment posted by Ship of Fools, today at 18:56

    Whoever is picked or not picked, somebody will moan about it.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:56

    England going backwards by the look of this selection.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:01

      SD replied:
      I see your cricket knowledge on par with rugby skz

  • Comment posted by kopite, today at 18:56

    Would liked to have seen Luke wood given a chance.

  • Comment posted by lewis, today at 18:54

    Woakes has been so unlucky over the years with the timing of injuries, and playing in the same era as Ben stokes. His stats are great, especially at home. Could have been an all format great and would probably walk in to any other international side.

    • Reply posted by Tsu2vh, today at 18:59

      Tsu2vh replied:
      Can't agree more, he averages 70 at number 7!!

  • Comment posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 18:51

    First player to play for England named after a body part since Jake Ball.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 18:57

      Chris replied:
      Joe Root Canal, Olly Gall-Stone,

  • Comment posted by Anthony Hayward, today at 18:50

    "I'd rather pick a Pear than a Bear" - St Brendon of the Ball that is called Baz

  • Comment posted by Derek Colwell, today at 18:50

    As a Worcestershire fan, I will say this; if you want someone to bowl 20 overs for 40 runs then Tongue might not be your man, but if you want someone to blast out a few batsman then Tongue might be your man. Btw he proved too quick for Steve Smith,who has been known to score a few test runs

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 19:00

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      What he said

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 18:49

    Thought the idea of the test team was supposed to contain the best players but with tongue and bairstow being shoehorned into the team it seems it’s a team of selectors mates

    • Reply posted by whodafunkit, today at 18:56

      whodafunkit replied:
      Hang on, since when wasn’t Bairstow one of our best players?

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 18:49

    great stuff...sticking out!!

  • Comment posted by Squire73, today at 18:48

    I thought all of the England players have tongues….. (😃)

  • Comment posted by I play the devil, today at 18:47

    Some wll be bitter and salty about this decision, but he seems like a sweet chap and I hope he isn't too soured by criticism.

    Umami.

