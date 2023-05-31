Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland lost out to Ireland at the T20 World Cup in October last year

Scotland know they have what it takes to succeed at the World Cup Qualifier, insists vice captain Matthew Cross.

Just two teams will progress from the 10-nation event in Zimbabwe (18 June to 9 July), with Scotland starting in Group B along with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman and UAE.

The top three from two sections then go into a Super Six stage.

"We've beaten all the teams we're coming up against in the last four or five years," said wicketkeeper Cross.

"They're all going to be tough games and everyone is capable of beating everyone else.

"There's less pressure on us with expectations, but we expect ourselves to qualify."

Group A will feature Zimbabwe, West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States.

Scotland finished ahead of fellow Associate nations Oman, Nepal, USA and UAE to win the the World Cup League 2 title earlier in the year.

They have not played an ODI since February, but did have an April camp in Antigua and arranged recent games against Chennai Braves.

There will be warm-up matches against Netherlands and Nepal during a 10-day preparation period in South Africa and further friendlies against West Indies and Zimbabwe once they reach their tournament base.

"It's finals footy and we need to be ready to commit to every single game we play," said interim head coach Doug Watson.

"My job is to make sure we continue with the work of the past few years, make sure there is good excitement and good competition for places.

"All of the teams on their day can be outstanding.

"We're preparing to get to the end, the top two, and that's the most important thing.

"But it's game by game for us. Sometimes when you start looking too far ahead you can take your eye off the ball."