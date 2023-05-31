Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Vince has scored 177 runs in this year's T20 Blast and has only been dismissed once

Vitality Blast, Ageas Bowl Hampshire Hawks 156-4 (20 overs): Vince 88* Surrey 157-4 (18.5 overs): Jacks 83*; Dawson 2-18 Surrey won by six wickets Scorecard ; Table

James Vince became the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast history but his 88 not out was not enough for Hampshire as they lost to Surrey at the Ageas Bowl.

The 32-year-old became the second player to score 5,000 runs in the competition and, shortly afterwards, he passed Luke Wright's tally of 5,026.

But Vince had to share the limelight with Surrey's match-winner Will Jacks.

The opener smashed eight sixes in his unbeaten 83 as Surrey reached their target of 157 to win by six wickets.

The match was in the balance with Surrey requiring 56 from the final 36 balls, but England all-rounder Jacks seized the initiative for his side with three successive sixes in a pivotal 15th over bowled by Mason Crane.

Ably supported by Jamie Smith (30 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 64, Jacks guided the visitors home with seven balls to spare to secure a third win in four games in this season's T20 Blast.

Defending champions Hampshire, meanwhile, have lost two of their first three group games.

Captain Vince matched his knock of 88 not out in Hampshire's previous fixture against Middlesex, accelerating to good effect midway through the innings and sharing 83 for the second wicket with Tom Prest (33).

Hampshire appeared well set to post a larger total when they were 128-2 at the end of the 16th over, but Surrey restricted the hosts to only two boundaries in the final four overs as they ended on 156-4.

Vince's 5,054 T20 Blast runs have come in 163 innings at an average of 35.34, with 35 half-centuries and four hundreds. He now tops the list of run-scorers in the competition's history after surpassing Wright.

Kent's Joe Denly (4,773), Lancashire's Steven Croft (4,553) and Alex Hales of Notts (4,489) follow closely behind to complete the top five.