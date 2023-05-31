Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sunrisers' 149-6 was their top score in five matches

Southern Vipers closed the gap on the top two in the Charlotte Edwards Cup by beating Thunder, while Western Storm handed Sunrisers a fifth straight loss.

Four Thunder batters were run out in their 111 all out and Vipers chased it down nervily to win by four wickets.

Sunrisers posted a competitive 149-6 off their 20 overs but a third-wicket stand of 115 between Danielle Gibson and Fran Wilson helped Storm to 150-3.

Gibson made 62 and Wilson scored 58 not out as they got home in 18.2 overs.

Sunrisers remain bottom of the group with no points, while Western Storm still have an outside chance of qualifying for Finals Day.

Lissy MacLeod's 34 and an unbeaten 37 from Jo Gardner at Northampton took Sunrisers to their highest score in this year's competition.

Storm were 16-2 in reply before opener Gibson hit seven fours and a six in her 46-ball innings, while Wilson was equally as aggressive, striking eight fours in her unbeaten half-century.

At the Ageas Bowl, visitors Thunder only had themselves to blame for a below-par total as Fi Morris, Seren Smale, Steph Butler and Olivia Bell were all run out. No batter could get themselves going, with Deandra Dottin's 24 the top score.

Vipers seemed to be cruising on 85-2 before losing three quick wickets, including Ella McCaughan for 42.

However, they only needed 18 off 33 balls when McCaughan was bowled by Bell, and Georgia Elwiss won the game with a six at the start of the 17th over.

Third-placed Vipers are now four points behind Northern Diamonds in second and five points behind The Blaze, who lead the eight-team group.

The team that finishes top of the group after seven matches will go straight through to the final at New Road on 10 June, and the second-placed and third-placed placed teams will play a semi-final on the same day.