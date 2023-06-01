Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram hit 92 not out off 51 balls in Glamorgan's high-scoring win over Middlesex

Vitality Blast, South Group: Glamorgan v Kent Spitfires Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Friday, 2 June Time : 18:30 BST Coverage : Commentary on BBC Sport website & app; on BBC Radio Kent (DAB); on BBC Radio Wales (after 19:05). Report on BBC website.

Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram says the team will take confidence from two away wins in their last three as they face Kent in their first T20 home game.

Glamorgan scored their second highest T20 total of 238 to see off Middlesex.

Pace bowler Timm van der Gugten, still has a side strain, with Zain ul Hassan and Andy Gorvin coming into the squad.

Former Glamorgan favourite Michael Hogan, who has seven wickets in three games for Kent, is in line to face his former teammates.

But Australia paceman Kane Richardson is again missing through illness after featuring in Kent's opening two games.

The Spitfires arrive in Cardiff with one win from three, having defeated Gloucestershire before going down to Surrey and South Group leaders Somerset.

Colin Ingram, who shared Glamorgan's record partnership of 187 with Chris Cooke against Middlesex, told BBC Sport Wales: "With two out of three at the start of the comp, we've won the first series and I think we can take a lot of confidence out of those two big performances.

"Looking forward to getting home to our home crowd, we've done some hard yards so to go back home to the conditions we know and are confident in, will be great fun.

"It's a busy tournament but when you're winning it's great to be playing again in a couple of days."

With the counties tending to meet only once a year in the Blast, Glamorgan won by 35 runs in the teams' last meeting in Canterbury, but Kent took the honours by 40 runs on their 2021 visit to Cardiff.

Chris Cooke, the new record-holder for Glamorgan's fastest T20 century, is hoping for a bumper Cardiff Friday night crowd in light of their good form and the warm weather.

"We know Cardiff very well so we can really attack the game," Cooke said.

"The recovery between games gets a bit tricky but it's important. With the games coming thick and fast, you get a few wins, you get that momentum going and we can keep rolling on."

Glamorgan hope Van der Gugten will be fit for the match at home to Surrey on Wednesday, 7 June, and will make at least one bowling change with Harry Podmore missing out.

Kent have Alex Blake and Arafat Bhuiyan as their options for changes from the team beaten by Somerset.

Glamorgan (from): Byrom, Northeast, Carlson (c), Ingram, Cooke, Root, Douthwaite, Taylor, Ul Hassan, Hatzoglou, Smith, Gorvin, Sisodiya, McIlroy.

Kent (from): Muyeye, Bell-Drummond, Denly, Billings (c), Cox, Leaning, Blake, Linde, Stewart, Evison, Agar, Bhuiyan, Hogan.